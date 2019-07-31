Red Sox's David Price: Fans nine in no-decision

Price struck out nine but allowed four runs on nine hits with two walks across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Rays on Tuesday.

The left-hander has struck out 17 batters in his last 10.1 innings across two starts, both of which were against the Rays, but he didn't win either game. Price is winless in his last four outings with an 0-2 record and 5.18 ERA. The 33-year-old started July well, but hopefully August treats him better. Overall, he is 7-4 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 102.2 innings this season. Price will start next at the Yankees on Sunday.