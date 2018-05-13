Red Sox's David Price: Fans six in Saturday's win

Price (3-4) picked up the win Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out six.

This was an encouraging outing from Price after the southpaw was scratched from his previous start due to numbness in his hand that was later diagnosed as carpal tunnel syndrome. He didn't seem to have any issues with his hand Saturday, as the veteran tossed 93 pitches -- the second most he's thrown in a start this season -- while averaging 93.3 mph with his two-seamer, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, which is above his season average. Price now owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB through eight starts (42.1 innings) this season. He'll look to build off of Saturday's strong outing in his next start, which will come at home against the Orioles.