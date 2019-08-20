Red Sox's David Price: Fares well in side session

Price (wrist) felt strong during Tuesday's bullpen session and is hopeful to come off the injured list soon, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Price fired another successful bullpen Tuesday, so the next step figures to be facing live hitters. If all goes well, he could be cleared to return from the IL without completing a rehab assignment, considering he's only been sidelined for two weeks with a wrist injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories