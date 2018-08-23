Red Sox's David Price: Fires eight scoreless in win over Indians
Price (14-6) picked up the win Thursday against the Indians, striking out seven while allowing just three hits through eight scoreless innings.
Price was locked in Thursday, allowing just three singles (and a hit batter) while firing 68 of his 101 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth straight win. The veteran southpaw has been one of the hottest pitchers since the All-Star break, compiling a 3-0 record to go with an impressive 1.09 ERA and 40:7 K:BB across six starts (41.1 innings). He'll look to keep things rolling as he faces a lowly Marlins team at Fenway next time out.
