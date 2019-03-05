Red Sox's David Price: First spring start set
Price is slated to make his Grapefruit League debut March 12 versus the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
To date, Eduardo Rodriguez is the only member of Boston's projected rotation who has pitched in any exhibitions, but the team will begin breaking in their other four starters this weekend. Price will tentatively line up between Chris Sale, who pitches in a minor-league game March 11, and Nathan Eovaldi, who will face the Twins on March 13. Assuming the Red Sox maintain that pitching order throughout the spring, Price would line up to start Boston's second game of the regular season March 29 in Seattle.
