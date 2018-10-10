Red Sox's David Price: Gets Game 2 nod
Price will start Game 2 of the ALCS versus Houston on Sunday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Manager Alex Cora will stick with a similar game plan after trotting out Chris Sale followed by Price in the ALDS against the Yankees. Price was unable to close out the second inning in his lone appearance in that series, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings during Saturday's Game 2 start in Boston. He will get another chance at home, and figures to line up for an additional home start in Game 6 should the series extend past five games. In his two outings versus the Astros during the regular season, Price allowed just five earned runs while striking out 17 across 12.1 innings.
