Red Sox's David Price: Gets shelled Thursday
Price (2-4) allowed nine runs (seven earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out four across 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rangers.
Price wasn't able to get outs in key spots in Thursday's start, which led to a disastrous stat-line despite the fact that he didn't allow a home run. Though his outing would have been far from impressive, he also didn't receive help from Hector Velazquez, who relieved him and promptly allowed all three inherited runners to score. Since exiting his April 11 start against the Yankees with numbness in his hand, Price has made all of his starts but allowed 17 earned runs in 22 innings.
