Red Sox's David Price: Gives up three home runs

Price (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out nine over six innings in a loss to the Athletics on Monday. He walked two.

Price was dominant at times with a 14 percent swinging-strike rate, but also surrendered three home runs that ultimately led to his exit. Usually more of a flyball pitcher, Price's 1.3 HR/9 from 2018 was the highest of his career. The left hander will look to bounce back in his next start Saturday at Chase Field.