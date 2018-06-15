Red Sox's David Price: Goes seven strong
Price (8-4) allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mariners.
Price kept the tough Mariners lineup in check, not allowing a runner into scoring position until the fifth inning and without an extra-base hit for the entirety of his start. After allowing six home runs in his first nine starts of the season, Price has allowed one homer across his last five outings. In those five starts, he has allowed nine earned runs in 30 innings while striking out 33.
