Red Sox's David Price: Goes six strong

Price allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings Sunday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Price kicked narrative to the side Sunday night and turned in a quality start against the Yankees after allowing 12 earned runs across 4.1 innings in two previous starts against them this season. He used a combination of strikeouts and groundouts to generate 13 of his 18 out, with the only runs he allowed coming after he exited the game with runners on first and second base. Overall, he has turned in four consecutive quality starts, during which he has allowed six earned runs across 27 innings while striking out 23.