Red Sox's David Price: Hopeful to pitch Sunday

The Red Sox are optimistic that Price (personal) will make his scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Price was placed on the paternity list Friday after his wife gave birth, though skipper Alex Cora is hopeful the southpaw will return to the team in time for Sunday's matchup. Clarity surrounding Price's availability for the series finale is expected to come later this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories