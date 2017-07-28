Red Sox's David Price: Hopeful to return before season's end
Price (elbow) is expected to return from the disabled list before the end of the season, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
This is an ominous statement, as it makes it seem as if the injury is serious enough to potentially put him out for the season. Freelance sports writer Sean McAdam reports that Price is only dealing with "some inflammation" in his elbow, but given that this the second time the southpaw will hit the DL with this issue, the Red Sox very well may take things slowly with his recovery process. However, the Red Sox's brass have been very noncommittal in every conversation regarding his return timetable, so it's tough to tell if they're simply giving an optimistic timeline or if there is something more concerning in this instance that they haven't disclosed yet. Manager John Farrell is confident that this issue is less severe than the one in spring training, and he even thinks that Price could get back to playing catch on Monday or Tuesday according to Evan Drellich of CSN New England. Things should be clearer once he actually ramps up his activity once again, however, although given how the situation has been spoken about to this point, we may not be seeing Price back in the rotation until sometime in September.
