Red Sox's David Price: Hopes to pitch Sunday

Price (personal) could make his scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Price was placed on the paternity list Friday after his wife gave birth, but skipper Alex Cora is optimistic the southpaw will return to the team in time for Sunday's matchup. Clarity surrounding Price's availability for the series finale is expected to come later this weekend.

