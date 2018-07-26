Red Sox's David Price: In line for start Monday
Price will take the mound against the Phillies on Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
As expected, manager Alex Cora won't shuffle around the rotation after Price only threw 14 pitches during Wednesday's suspended contest. This keeps him in line to take the hill against the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball on Aug. 5.
