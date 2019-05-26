Red Sox's David Price: Leaves with flu-like symptoms

Price was removed from Saturday's start at Houston due to flu-like symptoms, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Price faced three batters and threw only 15 pitches prior to exiting the game. The 33-year-old appeared to have a decreased velocity, but the announcement of flu-like symptoms should quell the injury concerns regarding his brief outing.

