Red Sox's David Price: Likely starter Sunday
Price (wrist) will likely start Sunday against the Padres, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The team is listing Sunday's starter as TBD, but Abraham notes it will likely be Price, who threw another intense bullpen session Thursday. It's unclear exactly what Boston is waiting for to confirm Price's return to the rotation. For those with fantasy shares in the southpaw it is pivotal that Price get that Sunday start, as the team begins next week with a road trip to Coors Field.
