Red Sox's David Price: Likely to go Tuesday or Wednesday
Manager Alex Cora said he expects Price (illness) will be ready to make his next start Tuesday or Wednesday against the Indians, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Price battled flu-like symptoms during his most recent start Saturday against the Astros, tossing 15 pitches before bowing out of the contest. Because of the light workload, the Red Sox are comfortable bringing Price back on less than his normal four days' rest, assuming the ailment is fully behind him. Cora and the team's medical staff will likely meet with Price prior to Monday's series opener before deciding on which day he'll slot into the rotation.
