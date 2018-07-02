Red Sox's David Price: Lit up by Yankees

Price (9-6) allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and walking none while striking out three across 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Yankees.

Price was disastrous almost immediately Sunday, allowing two home runs to the first five batters he faced in the game. Things didn't improve from there as he allowed three more homers prior to mercifully being pulled after the Yankees' fifth home run of the game sailed over the fence. Price had been pitching very effectively prior to this start, so this effort should be written off as an aberration until proven otherwise.