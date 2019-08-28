Red Sox's David Price: Looks good in simulated game
Manager Alex Cora said Price (wrist) "looked good" in his three-inning simulated game Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "He spun a few breaking balls, too, which is a great sign," Cora said. "Let's see how he reacts [Wednesday] and we go from there."
On the shelf since Aug. 5 with a cyst in his left wrist, Price tossed 54 pitches in the simulated game, allowing no hits and striking out two while facing teammates Marco Hernandez, Sandy Leon, Chris Owings and Sam Travis. Like Cora, Price expressed similar enthusiasm about the performance, making it likely that the southpaw will get the green light to rejoin the rotation Saturday or Sunday versus the Angels.
