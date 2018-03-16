Red Sox's David Price: Makes Grapefruit League debut

Price allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over four scoreless innings Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Price, who had nearly a season-long odyssey battling a strained forearm in 2017, was making his Grapefruit League debut Thursday. The Red Sox have made a point to bring their leading starters -- Price, Chris Sale and Rick Porcello -- along slowly this spring and that appears to Price's benefit. "He was great," manager Alex Cora told Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald. "From the dugout, it looked like his misses were just by an inch. He was on target. Good target. Very impressive for his first outing in a real environment, not a controlled one. He was great. Physically he looks like he's right where he has to be and now we move forward." Price was pleased to be able to throw all four of his pitches this early. He'll get another two spring starts to prepare for the regular season.