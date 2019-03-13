Red Sox's David Price: Makes spring debut
Price allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings Tuesday against the Tigers.
Price made his spring debut as part of manager Alex Cora's plan to delay his top four starters until this week. The left-hander allowed a two-run home run in the third after issuing a two-out walk then went 2-0 on the next batter before reigning in his command. Price tentatively aligns as the second pitcher in the rotation behind Chris Sale and ahead of Nathan Eovaldi. That puts him in line to start Friday, March 29, in Seattle.
