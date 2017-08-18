Red Sox's David Price: May not return this season
Price has yet to resume his throwing program as he is still dealing with "stiffness," although manager John Farrell did not specify whether it was elbow or shoulder stiffness, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. Farrell said he is "hopeful but realistic" about Price returning this season.
That quote from Price is pretty ominous, so owners should brace themselves for the fact that we might not see Price on the mound again until 2018. His rehab was put on hold Wednesday, and he is still ailing heading into the weekend. Doug Fister will continue to serve as the fifth starter for now, and Brian Johnson could add some depth to the rotation if the Red Sox want to rest the occasional starter when rosters expand in September.
