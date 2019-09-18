Red Sox's David Price: 'Most likely' done for season
Manager Alex Cora noted after Tuesday's 15-inning loss to the Giants that Price (wrist) will "most likely" be shut down for the season, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Cora hinted prior to the series opener that things were likely trending in this direction for Price, but the skipper offered more definitive word on the matter while meeting with the media following the marathon loss. Price is slated to meet with the Red Sox's medical staff before a formal ruling on the southpaw's status is made, but with Boston nine and a half games off the pace for the American League's second wild-card spot, there's seemingly little to gain by having him ramp up again. The 34-year-old has been out since Sept. 1 with a cyst on his left wrist and hasn't progressed as anticipated after receiving a cortisone shot to alleviate the pain.
