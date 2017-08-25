Red Sox's David Price: Moves to 120 feet Friday

Price (elbow) was able to throw from 120 feet prior to Boston's game against the Orioles on Friday, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Following a day of rest, Price was back out on the field expanding his range some more after throwing from 105 feet Wednesday. The next step for the left-hander involves mixing in breaking balls, and then he can graduate to the mound. He still has some time until he's ready for any rehab outings, but Price is working hard to return in September.