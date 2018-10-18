Red Sox's David Price: Named Game 5 starter

Price will pitch Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.

Due to Chris Sale's stomach illness, Price will line up to throw on short rest in Houston after starting Game 2 on Sunday. During that outing, Price allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings. The left-hander will go up against Justin Verlander with the Astros' season on the line.