Red Sox's David Price: No-decision against White Sox
Price didn't factor into the decision against the White Sox on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two as the Red Sox eventually fell 6-4.
Price tossed a quality start but was forced to settle for the no-decision after the White Sox staged a late comeback against his bullpen. The left-hander has a 3.75 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and a 42:10 K:BB through 36 innings and is slated to take on the Orioles in a road matchup on Tuesday.
