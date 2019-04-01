Red Sox's David Price: No limitations Monday

Price (illness) will be under no limitations Monday when he makes his season debut against the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Price was pushed back to the fifth spot in the rotation after dealing with an illness at the end of spring training. His start takes on added significance after Boston's first four starters, who lasted a total of 15 innings, were bludgeoned by the Mariners. The Red Sox bring up the rear of MLB with a 13.20 starters' ERA. Getting deep into the game and protecting the bullpen is needed.