Price's (wrist) move to the Dodgers was placed on hold at least temporarily after the Twins withdrew from their part of the three-team deal Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Twins were supposed to send Brusdar Graterol to Boston as part of the deal, but the Red Sox asked for a second prospect from the Twins after being unhappy with Graterol's medical history. Minnesota was uninterested in sending the level of prospect that Boston demanded and elected to withdraw from the deal. That means Price is still on the East Coast for now, but the Red Sox and Dodgers are expected to try to find a new way to complete the trade.