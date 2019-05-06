Red Sox's David Price: Not expecting long absence

Price (elbow) believes he'll only have to miss a couple starts, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Price's elbow tendinitis is not in the same area as the elbow injury which he battled in 2017, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. He expects to miss only a brief period to rest and receive treatment, though the Red Sox haven't specified a target date for his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories