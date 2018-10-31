Red Sox's David Price: Not opting out of contract

Price will not opt out of his current deal with the Red Sox, which will keep him under contract through the 2022 season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Price is owed $127 million across the next four years after electing to remain with Boston on the contract he inked in December of 2015. The left-hander reversed the postseason narrative that dogged him throughout his career during these past few weeks, helping the Red Sox win the World Series against the Dodgers with a 1.98 ERA in three appearances over 13.2 innings in the Fall Classic. Price will earn $31 million during the 2019 season and $32 million in the three subsequent campaigns. Across 30 starts this past season, he logged a 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 9.1 K/9.