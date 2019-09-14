Red Sox's David Price: Not progressing as expected
Price (wrist) has not made the progress the Red Sox hoped he would this weekend, but he is still hopeful he will be able to return before the end of the season, Guerin Austin of NESN reports.
Price played catch again Saturday and feels OK but not good enough for the Red Sox to pencil him in for a start in the coming days. The fact that Boston is out of the playoff mix is not expected to factor into whether Price returns this year, so hopefully he will be able to make at least one or two starts and finish on a high note.
