Red Sox's David Price: Not scheduled to start until next week
Price isn't expected to make his next start until Monday or Tuesday against the Phillies, MLB.com reports.
Price looked well on his way to his 12th win of the season when the Red Sox rolled to an early 5-0 lead in his start Wednesday against the Orioles, only for a two-hour, 33-minute rain delay to ensue in the second inning. After that time lapsed, officials decide to postpone the contest, wiping out all statistics accrued beforehand. Price only threw 14 pitches in the contest, but it appears the Red Sox don't intend to go back to him again this week in order to keep him in line to start Aug. 5 against the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball. Brian Johnson, Chris Sale, Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi are listed as the Red Sox's probable starters for the four-game set against the Twins that begins Thursday, which likely means Price's next turn won't come until the two-game set with Philadelphia.
