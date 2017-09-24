Red Sox's David Price: On a schedule
Price, who threw 40 pitches and 2.2 innings Friday, is not expected to pitch again until Tuesday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Manager John Farrell said, as a general rule, Price will get a day off for every inning he starts, so Tuesday is the earliest he'd appear in a game under that schedule. Farrell added that's just the rule of the moment and things could evolve over the next few weeks. The manager is reticent to use Price on consecutive days, but wouldn't rule it out, although that probably wouldn't happen before the end of the season.
