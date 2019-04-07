Red Sox's David Price: One bad inning in Arizona

Price didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

All four runs scored in the second inning as Arizona strung together five of their seven hits off the southpaw, and the damage could have been even worse if Adam Jones hadn't been thrown out at second to end the frame trying to stretch a single into a double. With the Red Sox plugging Hector Velasquez into the rotation Sunday for a spot start and a couple off days coming next week, Price will get some extra rest before he takes the mound again April 14 in a home start against the Orioles.