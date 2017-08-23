Red Sox's David Price: Out to 105 feet Wednesday

Price (elbow) was able to extend his range to 105 feet while throwing strictly fastballs prior to Wednesday's game in Cleveland, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

In the coming days, Price is expected to begin tossing breaking balls into his progression as he ramps up his efforts. The left-hander has steadily progressed from 60 feet, to 90 feet and now 105 feet over the past three days, but is likely to take a day off from throwing Thursday. It still remains up in the air regarding a timetable for Price to return to Boston this season, but these last few days have been good, and necessary, steps forward if he hopes to come back and be effective this season.