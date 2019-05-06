Red Sox's David Price: Out with elbow tendinitis

Price was placed on the injured list with left elbow tendinitis Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Price has been pitching well this season, recording a 3.75 ERA and a career-best 29.6 percent strikeout rate, so the injury comes as something of a surprise. The transaction was made retroactive to Friday, so Price would be eligible to return as soon as May 14, though the Red Sox have yet to give any indication of how long they expect the lefty to be out. Ryan Weber will take his place on the roster, but Boston has some time to figure out a potential replacement in the rotation with three off days in the next 11 days.