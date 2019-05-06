Red Sox's David Price: Out with elbow tendinitis
Price was placed on the injured list with left elbow tendinitis Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Price has been pitching well this season, recording a 3.75 ERA and a career-best 29.6 percent strikeout rate, so the injury comes as something of a surprise. The transaction was made retroactive to Friday, so Price would be eligible to return as soon as May 14, though the Red Sox have yet to give any indication of how long they expect the lefty to be out. Ryan Weber will take his place on the roster, but Boston has some time to figure out a potential replacement in the rotation with three off days in the next 11 days.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: No-decision against White Sox•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Takes tough loss•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Blanks Baltimore for first win•
-
Red Sox's David Price: One bad inning in Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...