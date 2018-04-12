Red Sox's David Price: Passes tests; may start Monday
Price (hand) didn't experience any issues while playing catch Thursday and could make his next scheduled start against Baltimore on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Price exited Wednesday's outing against the Yankees after just one inning after feeling "a sensation in his left hand." Even when cranking up his Thursday throwing session, the southpaw didn't feel anything irregular, so it doesn't appear as though there should be any major concern over his status moving forward. That being said, Price will need to be cleared and deemed fully healthy by the end of this weekend, or the club won't risk putting him on the mound Monday.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Should be fine•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Exits after feeling sensation in hand•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Exits after just one inning•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Takes no-decision Thursday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Will start home opener•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Pulled after low pitch count Friday•
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...