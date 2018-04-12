Red Sox's David Price: Passes tests; may start Monday

Price (hand) didn't experience any issues while playing catch Thursday and could make his next scheduled start against Baltimore on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Price exited Wednesday's outing against the Yankees after just one inning after feeling "a sensation in his left hand." Even when cranking up his Thursday throwing session, the southpaw didn't feel anything irregular, so it doesn't appear as though there should be any major concern over his status moving forward. That being said, Price will need to be cleared and deemed fully healthy by the end of this weekend, or the club won't risk putting him on the mound Monday.