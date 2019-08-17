Red Sox's David Price: Plays catch Friday

Price (wrist) played catch Friday and could throw off a mound in the next few days, Meredith Perri of MassLive.com reports.

Price, who hasn't pitched since Aug. 4, will need at least one bullpen session before the Red Sox bring him back to the active roster. The goal, manager Alex Cora said, is to get him on the mound this week and then map out a schedule beyond that.

