Red Sox's David Price: Plays catch Tuesday

Price (elbow) played catch Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Abraham also noted that Price wasn't holding much back while throwing. This is encouraging news, and it seems there may be some truth to manager John Farrell's earlier comments saying this injury was less severe than the one Price was dealing with in spring training. He still remains without a clear timetable for return, though this indicates he could be back sooner than expected. More should be known as he ramps up his throwing in the coming days.