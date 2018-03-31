Red Sox's David Price: Pulled after low pitch count Friday

Price was pulled after just 76 pitches in Friday's 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Price, who was making his first start since July 22, was not on a pitch count, but was incredibly efficient Friday. It marked only the second time in his career that the left-hander was pulled from a scoreless start with fewer than 80 pitches. Manager Alex Cora is following through on his plan to keep starters fresh for the long haul. Chris Sale was pulled after 92 pitches on Opening Day.