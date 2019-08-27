Red Sox's David Price: Ready to return over weekend
Price (wrist) expects to return during Boston's weekend series against the Angels, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Price was originally expected to pitch Sunday but needed a bit more time. He said that he could have pitched Tuesday or Wednesday in Colorado if not for the fact that he would have had to hit in the National League park. He threw a simulated game Tuesday instead.
