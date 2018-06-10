Red Sox's David Price: Records seventh win Saturday

Price (7-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.

The left-hander is on a roll, delivering four quality starts in his last six outings while posting a 2.89 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB in 37.1 innings over that stretch. Price's 4.00 ERA on the season remains disappointing, but he'll look to continue his recent strong form Thursday in Seattle.