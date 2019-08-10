Red Sox's David Price: Regaining range of motion

Price (wrist) has begun doing exercises to regain strength and range of motion in his wrist, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Price was placed on the injured list Thursday with the hopes of it being a short stint. Camerato also noted in her report that Price had been dealing with the injury for three or four starts prior to any official move, potentially explaining his 10.59 ERA and 2.18 WHIP in his four most recent appearances.