Red Sox's David Price: Rehab put on pause
Price's (elbow) rehab was put on hold Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
After throwing four consecutive days, Price was held back from throwing Wednesday. "Yesterday when he threw, I don't know that he felt as free as he did the three consecutive days in New York," manager John Farrell said on Wednesday. He's expected to go through treatment and hopefully resume throwing Thursday, though that will depend on how he feels. Price was shut down multiple times while trying to recover from the same issue earlier in the season, so the Red Sox are likely trying not to push him the second time around.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Throws third straight day•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Throws long toss again•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Continues progression; throws long toss Friday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Throwing from 60 feet•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Throwing program put on hold amid elbow soreness•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...