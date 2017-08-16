Red Sox's David Price: Rehab put on pause

Price's (elbow) rehab was put on hold Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

After throwing four consecutive days, Price was held back from throwing Wednesday. "Yesterday when he threw, I don't know that he felt as free as he did the three consecutive days in New York," manager John Farrell said on Wednesday. He's expected to go through treatment and hopefully resume throwing Thursday, though that will depend on how he feels. Price was shut down multiple times while trying to recover from the same issue earlier in the season, so the Red Sox are likely trying not to push him the second time around.