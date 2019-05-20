Red Sox's David Price: Reinstated from IL

The Red Sox activated Price (elbow) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Blue Jays.

Price returns to the active roster after he was sidelined for two weeks with left elbow tendinitis. Since Price didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being reinstated, manager Alex Cora suggested that the southpaw would likely be limited to around five or six innings in his return to action. Boston sent Josh A. Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.