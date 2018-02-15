Red Sox's David Price: Reiterates elbow is healthy
Price said Tuesday that his left elbow is completely healthy heading into the upcoming season, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports. "I haven't had one instance this offseason, whether it was playing catch or doing anything on the field, where I was like, 'That doesn't feel right," Price said.
The second season of Price's seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox was almost doomed from the start, as the southpaw reported soreness in his throwing elbow in spring training and was ultimately sidelined until late May. Upon returning to the mound, he struggled to find his All-Star form while fighting blister issues before the elbow soreness set in again, resulting in him being shut down for much of the second half before returning in September as a reliever. With a healthy offseason and a new manager in town in Alex Cora, Price noted that his mind is clear of the negativity that hounded him in 2017, but his ability to handle a heavy workload is a legitimate question following a tumultuous season full of fits and starts.
