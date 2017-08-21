Play

Red Sox's David Price: Resumes throwing Monday

Price (elbow) threw 60 feet from flat ground Monday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

As long as he doesn't experience any soreness following Monday's workout, the plan is for Price to throw from 60 feet again Tuesday. While this is a step in the right direction for Price, who's rehab was put on hold last week, it's still uncertain whether or not he'll be able to return to action this season.

