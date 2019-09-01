Red Sox's David Price: Returning from IL

The Red Sox reinstated Price (wrist) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Angels.

He'll slot back into the rotation for the first time since Aug. 4 after a cyst on his left wrist kept him sidelined. Though he didn't head out on a proper minor-league rehab assignment beforehand, Price geared up for Sunday's outing by completing a 54-pitch simulated game Tuesday. Price is expected to have his workload monitored carefully in his return from the IL but shouldn't face any significant restrictions in any starts that follow.