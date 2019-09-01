Red Sox's David Price: Returning from IL

The Red Sox reinstated Price (wrist) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Angels.

He'll slot back into the rotation for the first time since Aug. 4 after a cyst on his left wrist kept him sidelined. Though he didn't head out on a proper minor-league rehab assignment beforehand, Price geared up for Sunday's outing by completing a 54-pitch simulated game Tuesday. Price is expected to have his workload monitored carefully in his return from the IL but shouldn't face any significant restrictions in any starts that follow.

More News
Our Latest Stories