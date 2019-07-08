Red Sox's David Price: Rolls to seventh victory
Price (7-2) secured the victory after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings Sunday against the Tigers.
Price surrendered his lone run of the day in the first inning on a double to left field, but he'd settle down and finish his outing with four scoreless frames. The 33-year-old lefty has now turned in four consecutive outings with three or fewer runs allowed, improving his ERA from 3.52 to 3.24 over that stretch.
