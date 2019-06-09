Red Sox's David Price: Salvages doubleheader

Price (4-2) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Tampa Bay.

Price salvaged the day after Boston was put down easily in the afternoon game. It was the second straight weekend in which Price has been a stopper. Six days after halting the team's four-game losing streak with a win at Yankee Stadium, Price stopped Boston's two-game skid Saturday. The left-hander has emerged as the staff ace early on, sporting a 1.88 ERA over his last nine starts. Price next takes the mound Thursday at home against the Rangers, a team that surprisingly leads Boston in the wild-card playoff race.